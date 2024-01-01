Short Interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Increases By 12.5%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 587,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alterity Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Free Report) by 633.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.41% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ATHE stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $5.41.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.