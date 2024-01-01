Short Interest in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Increases By 14.9%

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Alteryx Price Performance

NYSE:AYX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00. Alteryx has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 187.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alteryx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

See Also

