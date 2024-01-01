Short Interest in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Drops By 14.9%

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Realty Investors in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded American Realty Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARL. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period.

Shares of ARL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $31.59.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 99.52%.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

