Short Interest in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Drops By 31.1%

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

AMMO Stock Performance

AMMO stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.40. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83. AMMO has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $26.65.

AMMO Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.553 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

