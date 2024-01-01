Short Interest in ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Increases By 12.5%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ams-OSRAM Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMSSY traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. ams-OSRAM has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $672.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.57.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 44.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $983.90 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ams-OSRAM will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

