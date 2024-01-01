Short Interest in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Drops By 15.3%

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,110,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 15,480,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

AM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 93.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 114,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55,404 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 6,076,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,785,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,854,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 167.6% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,198. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $13.46.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.29%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

