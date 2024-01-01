Short Interest in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Increases By 27.8%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $120.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $68.23 and a 1-year high of $125.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.55.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 6.50%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.10.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

