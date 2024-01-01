Short Interest in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Rises By 34.7%

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the November 30th total of 6,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.1 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.22. 2,195,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,990. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $93.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 74,529 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311,297 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

