Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Drops By 17.3%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,700 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 200,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.0 days.
Ashtead Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.50. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.70. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $74.97.
About Ashtead Group
