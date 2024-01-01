Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Drops By 17.3%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,700 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 200,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.0 days.

Ashtead Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.50. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.70. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $74.97.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

