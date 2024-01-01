Short Interest in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Drops By 14.3%

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Associated Banc from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $278,806.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $287,574.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,647.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $278,806.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,972 shares of company stock worth $915,203. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 319.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASB traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,092. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

