Short Interest in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expands By 12.0%

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,600 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the November 30th total of 583,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Asure Software Stock Performance

ASUR opened at $9.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASUR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asure Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Asure Software

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.