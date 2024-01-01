Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Drops By 18.8%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Auto Trader Group Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS ATDRY traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.26. 47,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,753. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.21) to GBX 710 ($9.02) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Auto Trader Group

About Auto Trader Group

(Get Free Report)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.