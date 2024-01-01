Short Interest in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Decreases By 22.6%

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,700 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 919,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $1.36 on Monday. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho cut AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 931.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

