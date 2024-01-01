Short Interest in Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Rises By 20.3%

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 246,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of AXFOF remained flat at $27.61 during midday trading on Monday. Axfood AB has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

