Short Interest in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Declines By 11.7%

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,800 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 464,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the second quarter worth $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aytu BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 15.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aytu BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioPharma Price Performance

Aytu BioPharma stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.84. 47,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,756. Aytu BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Aytu BioPharma ( NASDAQ:AYTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

