Short Interest in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Expands By 42.5%

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,700 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the November 30th total of 216,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

AZZ Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AZZ stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.09. 124,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,419. AZZ has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AZZ will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in AZZ by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AZZ by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AZZ by 131.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Featured Stories

