Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Decreases By 17.4%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ RILYK traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 32,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,900. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.
