Short Interest in Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Drops By 9.8%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bâloise Stock Performance

BLHEF stock remained flat at $147.25 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.37 and its 200-day moving average is $147.31. Bâloise has a 12-month low of $142.15 and a 12-month high of $158.75.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

