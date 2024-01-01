Short Interest in Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Drops By 9.8%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bâloise Stock Performance
BLHEF stock remained flat at $147.25 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.37 and its 200-day moving average is $147.31. Bâloise has a 12-month low of $142.15 and a 12-month high of $158.75.
About Bâloise
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bâloise
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.