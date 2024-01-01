Short Interest in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Grows By 44.5%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the November 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 666.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSBR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.70 target price on the stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSBR traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 377,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0202 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

See Also

