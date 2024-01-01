Short Interest in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Drops By 10.7%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 335,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 7,079 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $80,205.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,609.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 7,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $80,205.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at $510,609.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 2,726 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $30,885.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $172,057.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $227,711 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Quarry LP grew its position in Bandwidth by 310.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BAND. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Bandwidth Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ BAND traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $14.47. 194,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,261. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.38 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

