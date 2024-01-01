Short Interest in Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Declines By 10.6%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,787,100 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 5,356,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47,871.0 days.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

BKQNF remained flat at $3.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. Bank of Queensland has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

