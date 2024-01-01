Short Interest in Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Declines By 10.6%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,787,100 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 5,356,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47,871.0 days.
Bank of Queensland Stock Performance
BKQNF remained flat at $3.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. Bank of Queensland has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $3.70.
About Bank of Queensland
