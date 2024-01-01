Short Interest in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expands By 13.5%

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,400 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 747,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Banner Stock Performance

Banner stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.56. The company had a trading volume of 138,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,611. Banner has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $67.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Banner had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $154.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banner will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $86,701.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,316.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Banner by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Banner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banner by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Banner by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

