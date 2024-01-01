Short Interest in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Declines By 10.6%

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 1.1 %

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,967. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BECN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.18.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the second quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,194,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,869,000 after purchasing an additional 99,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,625,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,118,000 after purchasing an additional 909,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,536,000 after purchasing an additional 125,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 106,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,734,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,017,000 after purchasing an additional 233,393 shares in the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

