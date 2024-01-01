Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Increases By 12.0%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the November 30th total of 23,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of BBGI stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.88. 18,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.39.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

