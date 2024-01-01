Short Interest in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expands By 29.6%

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,793,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $96.42. The stock had a trading volume of 630,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,095. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.36.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.51 million. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.30.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,956,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

