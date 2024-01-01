Short Interest in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Drops By 18.0%

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bionomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNOX traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.48. 253,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,578. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. Bionomics has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bionomics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Trading of Bionomics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.57% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

