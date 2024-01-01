Short Interest in Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Rises By 18.7%

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,165,200 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 12,781,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.7 days.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Birchcliff Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 60,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,507. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.67. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 9.66%.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1457 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.53%.

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.