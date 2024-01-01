Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Declines By 14.3%

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EGF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.73. 5,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $10.47.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

