Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Drops By 12.0%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the November 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Bluestone Resources Stock Performance
BBSRF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. 16,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,650. Bluestone Resources has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
