Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Drops By 12.0%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the November 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Bluestone Resources Stock Performance

BBSRF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. 16,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,650. Bluestone Resources has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

