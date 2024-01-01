Short Interest in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Grows By 15.7%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 110,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Boxlight Stock Performance

Shares of BOXL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.07. 68,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,516. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.90). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOXL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Boxlight by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Boxlight by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boxlight by 792.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 488,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Boxlight from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

