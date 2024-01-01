Short Interest in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Grows By 15.7%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 110,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Boxlight Stock Performance
Shares of BOXL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.07. 68,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,516. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.90). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Boxlight from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.
About Boxlight
Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.
