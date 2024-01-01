Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Declines By 9.6%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,500 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 776,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,405.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BVRDF remained flat at $24.90 during trading hours on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $28.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.