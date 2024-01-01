Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Declines By 9.6%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2024

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,500 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 776,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,405.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BVRDF remained flat at $24.90 during trading hours on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $28.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.