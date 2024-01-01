Short Interest in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Rises By 16.0%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Camtek by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth approximately $7,496,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,355,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Camtek by 521.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 137,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley raised shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of CAMT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.38. 293,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,491. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average of $53.32. Camtek has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $71.59.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

