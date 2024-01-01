Short Interest in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Rises By 48.4%

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,200 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the November 30th total of 203,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 30.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPK traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.63. 158,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.94. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.63. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $83.79 and a 12-month high of $132.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

