Short Interest in CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Decreases By 14.6%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,500 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 374,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

CINT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CINT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.26. 16,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. CI&T has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $108.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.07 million. CI&T had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CI&T will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

