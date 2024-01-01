Short Interest in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Expands By 16.7%

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of CKX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638. CKX Lands has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.
CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. CKX Lands had a negative net margin of 101.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.
CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.
