Short Interest in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Expands By 16.7%

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CKX Lands Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CKX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638. CKX Lands has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. CKX Lands had a negative net margin of 101.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CKX Lands

CKX Lands Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CKX Lands stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CKX Lands, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CKX Free Report ) by 251.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.23% of CKX Lands worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

Featured Stories

