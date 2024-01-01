Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Decreases By 15.1%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the November 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clever Leaves in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Clever Leaves in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Clever Leaves by 79.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clever Leaves by 64.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.09. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,990. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Clever Leaves has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11.

Clever Leaves ( NASDAQ:CLVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 57.60% and a negative net margin of 239.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

