Short Interest in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Drops By 16.2%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,560,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 18,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,746,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET opened at $83.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.02. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $86.91.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $888,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,006,038.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $888,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at $15,006,038.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,006,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 819,820 shares of company stock worth $58,317,399 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NET shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.81.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

