Short Interest in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Decreases By 13.5%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $4.35. 499,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,586. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.65 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Featured Stories

