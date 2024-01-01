Short Interest in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Decreases By 11.2%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the November 30th total of 126,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a report on Monday, December 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Report on CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
See Also
