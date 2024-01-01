Short Interest in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Decreases By 11.2%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the November 30th total of 126,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a report on Monday, December 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CPSH traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,294. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

