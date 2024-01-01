Short Interest in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Drops By 9.8%

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
CCAP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 112,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,894. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 393.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.81% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th.
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
