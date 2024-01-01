Short Interest in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Drops By 9.8%

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CCAP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 112,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,894. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 393.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

