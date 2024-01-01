Short Interest in Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Rises By 44.4%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,200 ($66.07) to GBX 4,600 ($58.45) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC cut shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Croda International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($86.40) to GBX 5,000 ($63.53) in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of COIHY stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Croda International has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $45.07.

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

