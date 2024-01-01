Short Interest in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Rises By 12.4%

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the November 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter worth $74,990,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 823,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,113,000 after buying an additional 48,373 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 484,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 36,488 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSGS stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $53.21. The company had a trading volume of 156,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,280. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $266.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

