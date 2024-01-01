Short Interest in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Expands By 30.4%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.7% during the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,596,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,304 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CCLP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,038. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.71 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CCLP. TheStreet raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

