Short Interest in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Declines By 13.5%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Institutional Trading of Cutera
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,371,000 after purchasing an additional 88,370 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Cutera by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,846,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,617,000 after acquiring an additional 47,921 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cutera by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,454,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cutera by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,314,000 after acquiring an additional 89,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Cutera by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,144,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cutera from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Cutera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.
Cutera Price Performance
Shares of CUTR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 927,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,346. The company has a market cap of $70.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44. Cutera has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $45.46.
About Cutera
Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cutera
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.