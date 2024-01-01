Short Interest in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Declines By 13.7%

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the November 30th total of 7,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Danaher Stock Down 0.8 %

DHR traded down $1.79 on Monday, hitting $231.34. 1,407,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,456. Danaher has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62. The company has a market cap of $170.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Danaher

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

