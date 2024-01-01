Short Interest in De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Declines By 13.8%

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,029,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 12,800,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 358.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded De Grey Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of De Grey Mining stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,535. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83. De Grey Mining has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.15.

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. De Grey Mining Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

