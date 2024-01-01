Short Interest in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expands By 14.9%

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,300 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 339,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
DHI Group Stock Performance
NYSE DHX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.59. 95,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.26 million, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15.
DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 2.39%. Equities research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DHI Group
About DHI Group
DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DHI Group
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.