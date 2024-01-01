Short Interest in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expands By 14.9%

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,300 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 339,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

NYSE DHX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.59. 95,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.26 million, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 2.39%. Equities research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. State Street Corp raised its stake in DHI Group by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 431,395 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,168,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 342,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 295,985 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DHI Group by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 284,009 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

