Short Interest in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Rises By 42.0%

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the November 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KSM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.65. 21,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,993. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,816.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,220,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,620,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 332,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,519 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $71,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $120,000.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

