Short Interest in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Decreases By 45.0%

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the November 30th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of EDUC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. 56,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,728. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Educational Development by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

