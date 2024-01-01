Short Interest in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Grows By 34.7%

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,540,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the November 30th total of 10,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.25. 1,905,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,598. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,443 shares of company stock worth $10,588,761. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

